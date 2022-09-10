01 corona patient reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

As many as, 01 new corona patient including 00 in city and 01 in rural areas was reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,71,735

Patients discharged: 08 (City: 07, Rural: 01)

Total Discharged: 1,67,964

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 23

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,78,345

First Dose: 30,49,660

Second Dose: 23,83,939

Precaution Dose: 2,44,746