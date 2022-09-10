01 corona patient reported on Saturday
September 10, 2022
As many as, 01 new corona patient including 00 in city and 01 in rural areas was reported in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,71,735
Patients discharged: 08 (City: 07, Rural: 01)
Total Discharged: 1,67,964
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 23
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,78,345
First Dose: 30,49,660
Second Dose: 23,83,939
Precaution Dose: 2,44,746