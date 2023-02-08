Salman Khan wraps up making 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Mumbai, Feb 8 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who kept his fans waiting for a new film for over a year, has wrapped up the shooting of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. A little more wait and the film will land in theatres; until then, one can cherish his cameo in 'Pathaan'.

Sharing a brand new look of him from the film, Salman Khan announced on his social media handles about winding up the shoot.

As soon as the announcement was made, social media was flooded with audience and fan messages about their eagerness for the film's release and their desire to see their favourite megastar on the big screen. Speaking of the new look, Khan looks dashing and uber cool in the picture. The man has once been voted one of sexiest men alive, after all.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, the film, directed by Farhad Samji and has all the elements of a Salman Khan film - action, comedy, drama, and romance.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated for Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor