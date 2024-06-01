1 arrested for marrying with minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly eloping and marrying a minor girl.

According to the details, Dadasaheb Sahebrao Palkar (Ganori, Phulambri) works in a company and stays in a rented house at Waluj Mahanagar. He got acquainted with an eight standard girl Kavita (name changed). As the girl was living near his house, they met constantly. On learning about the love affair, Kavita’s family members tried to convince her to not meet Dadasaheb. However, she ignored it. By luring her, he insisted on Kavita to elope with.

Kavita ran away with him on May 20. Dadasaheb married her. Her family members lodged a complaint with MIDC Police Station. The man was arrested. Police handed over the girl to her parents.

The man took her to her sister’s house at Mharola in Bidkin village and got married. A police team reached there and rescued her from the accused.