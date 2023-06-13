1 blood donation saves 3 lives

By Mehboob Inamdar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Blood donation is considered a gift to human beings as there is no substitute for it. Just one blood donation helps to save life three patients. Finding a rare blood group donor in an emergency is not an easy task. However, the blood banks of the city play an important role in searching for and making available blood of that specific group.

Talking to this newspaper, the public relations officer of Lions Blood Bank Shamrao Sonawane said that there is daily demand for 300 to 350 blood bags in the city. “We face a shortage of blood mostly in May and June months and after Diwali festival (December) every year because most of the donors are out of station to attend wedding ceremonies, summer or winter vacations and festival celebrations.

He said that all know when and how much requirement of blood would come. “We have to take extra efforts to maintain a stock of blood of rare groups like ‘AB Negative’ as it is not always possible that the donors would be available at the eleventh hour. Though, they come to donate blood immediately in an emergency in the human interest,” he added.

Box

1 blood donation may help to save life up to three persons.

Appasaheb Somase, a PRO of Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank said that one blood donation can save the lives of three persons. “Earlier, the whole blood was given to a patient. With the advancement of technology, the components of blood is being separated into three groups-Plasma, HB and Platelets. He said that the patient is given blood on the basis of his/her requirement. “Some may need HB while others may require platelets,” he said.

Box

Blood donation rejuvenates donor’s life

Umesh Patwardhan, a retired banker said that there is not much awareness about blood donation.

“ I started donating blood since 2001 when I learnt in a lecture that the demand for blood bags is higher compared to the requirement of the city. It needed a lot of effort to create awareness and attract people who have rare blood groups. We used to install a stall in fairs and exhibitions to motivate people to become donors. We had developed a directory of rare blood group donors so that they can be contacted in an emergency,” he said. Patwardhan who was also an office-bearer of the Negative Blood Donors Association said that donating blood means giving a new life to the needy. “Those who have good health and are in the age group of 20 to 40 years can donate two to three times blood. There is no loss for donors on donating blood. In fact, it rejuvenates their health,” he added.