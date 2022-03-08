1 candidate caught in HSC exams; centre chiefs asked to ensure all facilities for students

Aurangabad, March 8:

One candidate was caught in HSC examinations on Tuesday within the jurisdiction of Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

The State Board started the 12th standard March/April 2022 session examinations on March 4. More than 1.65 lakh students from 1,360 schools and junior colleges are taking the examination at 408 centres in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Parbhani and Hingoli between March 4 and April 7.

The MSBSHSE and Education Department have made elaborate arrangements to make the examination copy-free. Sitting and flying squads have been formed. One candidate was caught in Hingoli today. This is the first copycat found indulging in malpractice during the examinations.

Box

Centre chief ensure that students should not face inconvenience

A meeting of all centre chiefs, bloc education officers and headmasters was held online after Nilajgaon centre case about students' inconvenience surfaced on the first day of the examination.

Education officer M K Deshmukh asked all the officers to ensure that no student faces inconvenience. He said that stern action would be taken if a lack of facility was seen at the centres during the visit. The SSC exmainations will commence on March 15. All the students were allotted home centres considering Covid situation. The MSBSHSE is inspecting the centres to ensure the availability of all basic facilities. It has come to light that some schools have given the wrong information. Deshmukh said that the affiliation of schools would be withdrawn if the wrong information is provided.