1-day conference on 'Shashwat, Naya Saal Naya Aagaz’

Aurangabad: The city chapter of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) organised a one-day conference on ‘Shashwat-Naya Saal Naya Aagaz’, at Vishwakarma Hall of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) on Saturday.

ICSI city chapter chairperson CS Samrudhi Lunawat welcomed the chief guest Dr Ulhas Shiurkar (director of the Institute) with a Shaheed Ki Beti certificate and felicitated the newly elected Western India Regional Council member CS Sagar Kulkarni ( Nashik).

Dr Shivurkar guided on how important is the role of CS for corporate governance. Three technical sessions were organised for this event. The first session was conducted by CS Prasanna Pangam on Subsidies and Incentive Schemes, the second session was held by Gangandeep Singh on SME Listing, and the last session was on Forensic Audit for Corporates and conducted by CA Amit Palsule. CS Paresh Deshpande, CS Tejashree Deshmukh and others were present. Vice-chairperson of the chapter CS Komal Mutha proposed a vote of thanks.