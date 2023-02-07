1-day seminar organised on Spoken English

Aurangabad: Department of English, Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru College and Eon Vertex Education System jointly organised a one-day seminar on spoken English and personality development.

Dr Pradnya Kale conducted an introductory session while Mahesh Pandit and Dilip Borse held the second session on Spoken English, Presentation Skills and Personality development. Vice Principal Dr S R Manza delivered a presidential remark. Dr Shrikant Jadhav conducted the session. Dr Amruta Wakle proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Shivaji Ambhore, S C Bansode, Dr Shilpa Jivrag, Dr Jyoti Adhane and Dr Salampure were present for the seminar.