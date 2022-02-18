1 killed, 2 injured as motorcycle falls into pit

Aurangabad, Feb 17: A motorcyclist died and two pillion riders sustained grave injuries after the motorcycle on which they were riding skidded and stuck in a roadside pit near Aland village, on Aurangabad-Jalgaon National Highway, on Thursday at 10.30 am.

The deceased has been identified as Aref Mehmood Shaikh (39, Nehrunagar in Aurangabad), while the injured as Awez Shaikh and Tayyab Chaus (Katkat Gate).

It is learnt that the trio was heading in the direction of Sillod on a motorcycle (MH-20 AU- 4107). While they were crossing Borgaon phata near Aland, the rider lost his balance and the vehicle skidded and fell into a deep pit near the roadside.

The rider died on the spot, while two others sustained grave injuries. Acting upon the information, the Wadod Bazar police team comprising assistant police inspector Arti Jadhav and driver Shaikh Iliyas reached the spot and with the help of local villagers shifted the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, the postmortem of deceased Aref was performed at the Rural Hospital in Phulambri. The body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem. The Wadod Bazaar police have registered a case of accidental death and further investigation is on.