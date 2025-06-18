1 killed another injured in 2 motorcycles collision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One person was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision between two two-wheelers on the Kannada-Vaijapur highway at Banshedra Shivara Kannad tehsil of the district around 2 pm on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Gokul Kantilal Chandwade (30, Shirasgaon).

He was riding his two-wheeler (MH-20-DN- 6587) from Kannad to his village when he was hit by a two-wheeler (MH-20-GA-3457) coming from the opposite direction at Banashedra Shivara.

Gokul Chandwade died on the spot in the accident while Ghansham Bhavsingh Chavan (37, Chandralok Nagari, Kannad) who was on another motorcycle was seriously injured. Both the motorcycles were damaged badly.

Social activist Yuvraj Borse, who was passing by this road, took Ghanshyam Chavan to a rural hospital in Kannad in his own vehicle for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the staff of Kannad Police Station reached the spot. They sent the body to the rural hospital of Kannada for post-mortem. The deceased Gokul is survived by his wife, one son, one daughter and parents.