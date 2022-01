1 killed in accident near Kendriya Vidyalaya

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

An auto-rickshaw driver Shivaji Laxman Sonawne (30, Ekephal, Bhokardan, Jalna) was killed in an accident that took place near Kendriya Vidyalaya on Nagarnaka to Waluj Road.

According to details, Shivaji Sonawne sustained serious injury when his auto-rickshaw hit another vehicle at midnight on January 16. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. A case was registered against Faheem Shaikh Yasin (41, Asifiya Colony) in Cantonment Police Station.