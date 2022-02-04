1-km long bicycle track at Seven Hills

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

The Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has geared up to establish a second bicycle track in the city after Kranti Chowk. The 1-km long new track will be extended from Seven Hills to the old Central Octroi Checkpost. ASCDCL claimed that the track space will also be a safe way for pedestrians.

The main aim of developing tracks is to control the growing pollution in the city and encourage citizens to ride bicycles or enjoy walking. ASCDCL will also beautify the route. The track and route have been designed by experts and there will be displays of instruction boards at various points to guide the track-users.