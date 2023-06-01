1 lakh volunteers to clean 151 forts and 359 religious places

Mahashramdan will be held from June 4 to 6

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In celebration of the 350th anniversary of coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and World Environment Day, a Mahashramdan camp has been organized to clean 151 forts and 349 religious places across the country from June 4 to 6. Rajendra Pawar and Nageshwarananda Maharaj, the organizers of Mahashramdan Samiti informed that one lakh volunteers will donate 1.25 crore hours of labor in this activity.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Pawar said that 55,000 Jai Babaji Parivar devotees and 55,000 local volunteers will participate in this Mahashramdan camp to be held at 151 historical forts and 359 religious places in 19 states across the country. Over 111 teams have been formed for this Mahashramdan camp.

The heads of each team have been assigned a religious place or historical site in different states. All these volunteers will go at their own expense and perform Shramdan from 8 am to 6 pm. Permission for these camps has been given by the state and central archaeological survey of India. All the teams have been given a hygiene kit and will make their own travel and food arrangements.

Five plants will be planted per family

Jai Babaji Parivar has given a target of planting five saplings per person to their followers. He expressed his belief that 55,000 devotees will plant five lakh trees.