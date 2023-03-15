1 more opportunity to apply for JEE-Main 2nd session

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The aspirants of the second session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-)-Main 2023 were given one more opportunity to register up to March 16.

It may be noted that the registration for the second session of JEE was completed on March 12. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) which holds the test received requests from students and parents to open

the registration window again as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons.

Considering this, the NTA re-opened the registration window on Wednesday for the acceptance of online application forms up to March 16 (10.50 pm).

The NTA in its communication stated that this opportunity is being provided for all the candidates who applied for JEE (Main) –session-I but could not register for its second session 2 and also for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates.

The NTA said that this is a one-time opportunity and candidates should use it very carefully as they would not be given any further chance for registration. If any candidate faces any difficulty during the registration process, they can contact the NTA through the helpline.