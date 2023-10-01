1 more opportunity to complete TAIT self-certification process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Education Department has given an opportunity to complete registration for the self-certification of Maharashtra Teacher Aptititude and Intellegence Test (TAIT) up to October 6.

It may be noted that the State Government is planning to carry out recruitment of teachers vacant posts in local self Governing bodies. TAIT is mandatory eligibility for the teacher’s post. The registration for the self-certification began on September 1 and its last date was September 22. The date was extended up to September 30.

Some candidates could not complete the registration process for the self certification because of mismatch in details of Maha TET and other reasons.

More than 2.16 lakh students took the test in February-March this and the result was already declared.

The Education Department announced that those who have already applied but did not complete within the given deadline, so, they can now complete the process on or before October 6. The Department made it clear that new registration cannot be done now.