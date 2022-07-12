1 more pvt university to come up in city soon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 12:

The city which is the capital of Marathwada will have one more private university in the next few months. Currently, the city has three universities. The first is a public university-Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) while the second is the Government-run ‘Maharashtra National Law University.’ MGM University has become the first private university in Marathwada. Around 480 colleges were affiliated to Bamu for the academic year 2022-23. The number of students is over 4.50 lakh.

According to academicians and experts, public universities face a teaching and non-teaching staff crunch. Moreover, political interference does not allow the administration to take a decision about the reforms in syllabus designing, teaching and recruitment. It affects the process from admissions to examinations and result declaration of big campuses of the city which have students strength from 8,000 to 12,000. This compels the big education campuses from the city to go to a private university.

After MGM Private University, the city will have one more private university in the coming months.

According to sources from the education department, Mumbai office of Maulana Azad Education Trust (MAET) has submitted a proposal to the State Government to seek permission for a private university in the city.

“The trust has two types of colleges. The first is granted a group of institutes while another is non-granted. Most of the non-granted colleges will join private university. The name of the university cannot be disclosed at this moment. The present management wants to turn the campus into a world-class institute,” the sources said.

When contacted, Principal of Maulana Azad College Dr Mazhar Farooqui said that he had no idea about it.

Moving with pace of time imp

The experts said that an educational institute must move with the pace of time to get a ranking on national and international levels. Top-ranked on national and international levels are in high demand from students.

Benefits of being pvt university

--The private universities are free to design syllabi as per the need and demands of the industry.

--They have their own schedule of the examinations and result declaration

--No interference from an outsider in the administration and recruitment

--High placement of students with the collaboration of top industrial groups

Pvt varsities number increasing in State

The number of private universities is increasing at a fast pace giving a tough challenge to public universities in the State. There were 15 private universities across the State till 2019 while it rose to 21 today.

Architect of new Aurangabad and former minister Dr Rafiq Zakaria started Maulana Azad College of Arts, Science and Commerce at Rauza Baugh in 1963. Padmashri Fatma Zakaria, after the death of Dr Rafiq Zakaria, continued the mission. Today, there are two separate campuses named as Dr Rafiq Zakaria campus-I and II, running educational institutions including schools, junior colleges, and undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Science, Arts, Commerce and Education.