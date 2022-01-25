1 pc seats for orphan candidates in PG- medical course

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 25:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Tuesday announced that one per cent seats would be reserved for orphans in the MD and MS courses admissions of private and minority colleges as per the Government Resolution released in August 2021.

The PG medical courses admissions process has already begun while the seat matrix list was displayed recently. However, the one per cent quota for the orphan category was not included in it.

The seats were carved out from the respective categories for candidates belonging to the orphan category. The seats will be allotted to the respective candidates as per the merit and preferences filed by eligible candidates. The non-allotted seats will be reverted to the respective categories.

There are 676 seats in private and minority colleges of the State for the current academic year. The subject and quota wise cut-off for Government, Municipal Corporation Institutes (excluding institutional level round) has also been released.