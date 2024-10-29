10 cases of theft reported at crowded market

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 10 cases of thefts were reported at different places in the market during the last six days. It may be noted market was crowded with customers, shopping for the Diwali festival. Thieves have also been active in several places.

Gold ornaments, two-wheelers and mobiles of shoppers of shoppers were stolen. Usha Pawar (35, Pahadsingpura) went to the Gulmandi area for shopping on the evening of October 28. When she was busy shopping in a shop around 6.30 pm, an unknown female thief stole 2.5 talas of gold and 2,000 cash from her purse.

More than 10 two-wheelers and mobiles have been stolen from Prozone Mall, Paithan Gate, Shahaganj, and Gulmandi areas in the last six days.

Female thief caught red-handed

In another incident, Asha Kathar (33, Phulambri) came to the city from Phulumbri along with her son at 8 am, on October 28 for shopping in view of the Diwali festival. After shopping, she was waiting for the bus at Harsul T-Point at 12 noon.

While boarding the bus, she suddenly got a jerk in her neck. She held the mangalsutra in her hand and noticed a woman was stealing it from the back side. The female co-passengers immediately caught the female theft and beat her up. The thief was then handed over to Harsul police. Constable Popat Dahiphale said that the name of the thief is Suraksha Ishara Chavan (20, Hasanabad, Bhokardan).