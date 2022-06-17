10 corona patients found on Friday
June 17, 2022
Aurangabad, June 17: Ten corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the ...
Ten corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Nine patients were found in the city and one in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 08 (City: 08, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,857
Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,086
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 39
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,70,099
First Dose: 29,98,190
Second Dose: 22,89,416
Precaution Dose: 82,493