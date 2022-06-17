10 corona patients found on Friday

Aurangabad, June 17:

Ten corona suspects were found positive in the district on Friday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Nine patients were found in the city and one in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 08 (City: 08, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,857

Patients discharged: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,086

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 39

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,70,099

First Dose: 29,98,190

Second Dose: 22,89,416

Precaution Dose: 82,493