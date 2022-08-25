10 corona patients reported on Thursday

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

As many as, 10 new patients including 09 in city and 01 in rural areas were reported in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 10 (City: 09, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,71,637

Patients discharged: 06 (City: 04, Rural: 02)

Total Discharged: 1,67,853

Total Deaths: 3746 (01 dies on Thursday)

Active Patients: 38

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 56,45,667

First Dose: 30,44,923

Second Dose: 23,74,717

Precaution Dose: 2,26,027