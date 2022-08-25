10 corona patients reported on Thursday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 25, 2022 10:10 PM 2022-08-25T22:10:02+5:30 2022-08-25T22:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Aug 25:
As many as, 10 new patients including 09 in city and 01 in rural areas were reported in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 10 (City: 09, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,71,637
Patients discharged: 06 (City: 04, Rural: 02)
Total Discharged: 1,67,853
Total Deaths: 3746 (01 dies on Thursday)
Active Patients: 38
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 56,45,667
First Dose: 30,44,923
Second Dose: 23,74,717
Precaution Dose: 2,26,027