10-day Shramner camp in Takshsheela Buddha Vihar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 10-day Shramner camp will be organised at Takshsheela Buddha Vihara in Cidco N-2, Ramnagar area between April 25 and May 6. In all, 40 Upasikas will participate in the camp. This is the third Shramner camp organised in the Vihara.

Briefing the press, founder president of Lokuttara Mahavihar Charitable Trust Bhadant Bodhipalo Mahathero said, the participants will be taught the history of Buddhism, the practicing of Buddha, Dhama and Vinaya in life, meditation and other related aspects. Under the guidance of Bhikhu Sangh, the Upasikas will be initiated in the Shramneri Diksha. Every person should lead his life according to the teachings of Buddha by following the Buddha - Dhamma - Sangha Vinaya to get rid of sorrows, pain, and worries and also to help others from it.

Bhadant Kashyap Mahathero, Bhadant Dhammanand, Bhante Rahulo, Arya Ananda, Arya Abhaya, Arya Shashankirti, Asaram Gaikwad, Arvind Avsarmol, Waman Thorat and others were present during the press meet.