10 die every 24 hours in GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around 10 to 12 patients die every 24 hours in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The deceased are mainly accident victims and serious patients. Against the backdrop of the incident in Thane district, the GMCH administration has directed the concerned authorities to check the oxygen, ventilator, generator and other emergency issues to avert the deaths.

In all, 18 patients died in a municipal corporation hospital in Thane district while undergoing treatment on Sunday. The incident has created a sensation in the entire state.

Patients from all over the Marathwada region come to the GMCH. Patients who have minor diseases to very serious diseases are admitted to the hospital. The accident victims are also admitted to GMCH while the very serious patients are also referred here. However, around 10 to 12 patients die in the hospital every 24 hours.

Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said, against the backdrop of the Thane incident, a review of the facilities in ICU, TICU and other departments has been taken. The situation of oxygen and generators was also known.