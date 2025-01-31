10 Dogs poisoned in Pahadsingpura

In a shocking case of animal cruelty, ten dogs, including a pet Labrador and nine strays, were poisoned in Pahadsingpura on Thursday. The incident, which left locals outraged, has prompted a police investigation.

PSI Usha Ghate, a resident of the area, lost her six-year-old pet Labrador named Buzhu, to the poisoning. On Thursday morning, Buzhu played outside as usual before returning home. When Ghate came back around 9 AM, she found him vomiting uncontrollably. She rushed him to a veterinary clinic in Khadkeshwar, but despite treatment, he did not survive. As the day unfolded, it was discovered that nine other dogs, including four puppies, had also died under similar circumstances. Police suspect that poison-laced bread and biscuits were deliberately scattered in the area to eliminate the dogs.

Police suspect revenge killing

According to initial investigations, stray dogs in the area had recently attacked goats and piglets. Frustrated over the lack of action from municipal authorities, someone may have taken this extreme step, police believe. A case has been registered at Begumpura Police Station, and authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the culprits.