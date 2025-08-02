10 gates of Jayakwadi closed, after inflow slows down

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 10 gates of Jayakwadi, Paithan, were closed around 6.30 pm on Saturday because the pace of inflow has reduced at the catchment area and the upper areas.

Branch Engineer Mangesh Shelar said that now water with 4,192 cusecs is being released into the Godavari river basin through eight gates.

As Jayakwadi Dam was more than 90 per cent full, 18 gates were opened half a foot after performing puja at around 5 pm on Thursday. The water inflow into the dam reduced to 3,066 cusecs on Saturday. A total of 10 gates of the Dam (numbers 11, 12, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 25, 26) were closed at around 6.30 pm today, reducing the discharge of water by 5, 240 cusecs.

Now, only 8 gates are open by half a foot. A total of 4,192 cusecs of water is being discharged into the Godavari basin.

“Since the construction of Jayakwadi, it has been filled beyond 90 per cent 17 times while 100 per cent 15 times till date,” said Branch Engineer Mangesh Shelar. Today, the total water storage in the dam is 2,717.911 MCM and the live storage is 1976. 805 MCM.