10 K candidates appear for MPSC prelim

Aurangabad: Nearly 81.83 per cent of candidates appeared for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) group-C preliminary examination at 39 centres in the district on Saturday. A total of 12,659 youths registered for the examination in the city. Of them, 10,374 (81.83 per cent) were present between 11 am and 12 noon.

Some of the candidates said that they found questions about Mathematics and Science subjects tough while others said that questions on general knowledge were easy.

The candidates were given entry at the examination centre half an hour before the test. The MPSC permitted 43 candidates to take the help of a writer.

There were 100 multiple-choice questions for 100 marks, based on subjects like History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge, Current Affairs and Mathematics.

There was a negative marking for the wrong answer. The 1/4 mark is deducted for the wrong answer. A total of 1,593 officers and employees were pressed into the services of the test. A total of 2,285 candidates were absent.

Box

Exam pattern

There are two phases in the test.

The Commission conducts combine preliminary examinations for the group-C posts like STI, industrial inspector, technical and clerk-typists, in the first phase. The first paper is common for all the posts while the second paper is held separately for each post in the second phase.