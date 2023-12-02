10 NSS volunteers gone to national integration camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of ten volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) have gone to attend the national integration camp being held in Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University of Jalgaon up to December 6. A total of five boys and as many girls from the four districts were selected for the camp. The team of 10 NSS volunteers have left for the camp recently.

The team consists of Savita Ganesh Garkar, Ranjit Arunan Vaise (PG Unit), Priyanka Madhav Shah, Abed Abdul Shaikh (Deogiri College), Pratiksha Santosh Thorat (Sub-Centre- Dharashiv), Mansi Dnyaneshwar Rajhans (MP Law College), Sushma Abasaheb Wagh, (Pratisthan College, Paithan) Shankar Pralhad More (Ankushrao Tope College), Gaurav Baburao Bavaskar (Arts College, Chincholi Limbaji) and Khedkar Anil Tukaram (Vasantada Patil College, Patoda).

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yewle, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale, NSS director Dr Sonali Kshirsagar and others wished them the best of luck.