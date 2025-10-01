10 personalities from city selected for Urdu Sahitya Akademi awards

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Akademi selected 10 personalities from the city in the various categories of awards for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023, for rendering outstanding services in the field of Urdu language, literature, journalism and teaching or have demonstrated new creative talents.

These include Mirza Ghalib Award, Wali Deccani Award, Special Award, Journalism Award, New Talent Award, Layout Award and Exemplary Teacher Award.

To mark the completion of 50 years of the Urdu Academy, a three-day Golden Jubilee programme will be organised in Mumbai from October 6 to October 8. The selected personalities will be presented with the awards in this programme. The names of selected personalities of the city are as follows;

List of Awards 2021

--Wali Deccani State Award: Dr Azim Rahi

--New Talent Award (State Award): Siddiqui Saimuddin

--Special Award (for all-round services for the development of Urdu): Maryam Mirza Abdul Qayyum and Dr Shaheen Fatima

--Awards at School Level: Khawaja Kausar Jabeen

List of Awards-2022

--Journalist Award: Abdul Wahid Farooqui

--Special Award (For all-round services for the development of Urdu): Siddiqui Muhammad Mubeen

List of Awards 2023

--Layout Design Award: Abdul Qavi Ahmed

--Special Award (For all-round services for the development of Urdu): Dost Muhammad Khan

--Award at School Level- Muhammad Ghaus Ghulam Murtaza