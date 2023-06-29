"It was everything I had imagined": Prajakta Koli on being part of Vidya Balan- starrer 'Neeyat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 : Prajakta Koli is all set for her second venture as an actor on the big screen with Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat'. The actor recently opened up about her experience and character in the movie.

Helmed by Anu Menon, 'Neeyat' also stars Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

Sharing the experience of working with Vidya Balan, Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose and Neeraj Kabi among many others, Prajakta said in a statement shared by her team, "I have been a Vidya Balan fan since forever, and just the fact that I get to share the screen with her was magical for me. And then there was the whole cast, I mean where else would I get to chill for two months with the likes of Ram Kapoor, Neeraj Kabi, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Shashank Arora, Niki Walia, Dipannita, Danesh. Just the fact that I get to be in the same room as them, see them perform, and also have the pleasure of having conversations with them was surreal.

Revealing what made her say 'yes' instantly to this role, Prajakta added, "It is my second film and when I heard who all were a part of the film and who was making it, I just considered it a huge win if I got to act in the film and learn from everyone around me. Because it's an ensemble cast and everyone was shooting together, being on set was the most fun part of the film. It was everything I had imagined and more."

Set in the breathtakingly beautiful highlands of Scotland, the engaging trailer takes the viewer into the glamourous world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor (Ram Kapoor) and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao (Vidya Balan) to uncover the hidden motives and mysteries in this classic whodunnit.

'Neeyat' is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit 'Shakuntala Devi'. Anu Menon's recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series 'Killing Eve'.

'Neeyat' marks Vidya's return to theatres after her successful digital stint with 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Sherni' and 'Jalsa'.

'Neeyat' will be out in theatres on July 7.

