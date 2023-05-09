10 PG exam centres changed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University changed the 10 centres of postgraduate examinations beginning on May 16.

Thousands of students from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna and Dharashiv registered for the March/April summer session 2023. The college-wise centres' list was released last month. The university changed 10 centres in the four districts today.

Of them, five are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The names of old and new centres from the districts are as follows;

All candidates of Padegaon and Mitmita examination centres (MA-Hindi, History and MCJ, M Sc-Chemistry and Computer Science, M Com, MPM, M Library and Information Science), Government College of Arts and Science centre (M Sc-Computer Science, Micro Biology and Plant Breeding), M P Law College, Dr Ambedkar College of Law and V N Patil Law College (Diploma in Taxation Laws, Labour Laws, Cyber Laws, Intellectual Property Laws) were shifted to Siddharth College of Library and Information Science.