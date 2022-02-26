10 retired IT, GST personnel to be appointed as OSDs

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) have started door-to-door surveys as a part of the GIS Mapping project. It is believed that there are more than

1.5 lakh properties which are out of the ambit of property tax. Hence it has decided to appoint 10 personnel retiring from Income Tax, Customs and GST departments as special tax officers (or officers on special duty) on a contractual basis.

The assessor and collector of tax (AMC) Aparna Thete said, "The initiative to bring all the properties existing in the AMC jurisdiction on record has started one year ago. The ASCDCL is spending Rs 10 crore on the project. In the first phase, drone survey was completed and in the second phase, the photos taken by the drone are synchronised with the satellite images captured by NRSC. The physical survey has been started as the third phase. The private agency implementing the mapping project has appointed 250 employees to conduct the physical survey (door-to-door). The

prime target is to bring the properties out of property tax ambit, so far. The process has been started. Meanwhile, the AMC administrator has proposed to appoint one special tax officer in each zone. There are nine zones, therefore, one

officer will be in each zone and the 10th officer will be maintaining coordination with them. This retired personnel will be deployed to evaluate the properties and levy the property tax accordingly."

Recovery of Rs 127 crore

The AMC has collected Rs 127 crore in the form of property tax and water tax. For the first time, the AMC has succeeded in collecting Rs 100 crore as property tax in February. The AMC has set a target of collecting more than Rs 150 crore by March-end, it is learnt.