10-year-old boy swallows pen cap

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

A 10 years old boy swallowed a cap of a pen and it was struck in his throat. The family members took him to a private hospital, but it was not detected. Hence, he was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). It was diagnosed that the cap was struck in the lungs. The doctors of the Ear, Nose and Throat department then performed a very critical surgery on the boy and removed the cap, recently. The boy could then breath easily.

The boy swallowed the cap and he was unconscious due to it. He was taken to a private hospital, but nothing was diagnosed. Later, his pain increased and hence he was taken to GMCH. The cap was removed through a bronchoscopy surgery.

The surgery was performed under the guidance of head of the Ear-Nose-Throat department Dr Sunil Deshmukh by Dr Shailesh Nikam, anesthetist Dr Ganesh Nikam and their team.