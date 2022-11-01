10 years RI to two for waging brutal attack in Central Naka vicinity

The accused Ershad and Ajaz are habitual criminals. Six cases were filed against Ershad in the sessions court in which, he has been awarded punishment in three cases while other three cases are underway in the court. Besides, 4-5 cases are filed against Ajaz in the sessions court.

The complainant Yakub Khan Ayub Khan stated that when he was at home at 8.30 am on October 2, 2012, two persons came to him and informed him that his brother Azeem is being beaten up by a few people at Central Naka. On reaching the spot, he found Azeem in a severely injured condition. He rushed him to MGM Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. While on the way, Azeem told him that he had a petty quarrel with Shaikh Ajaz on October 1, 2012 evening. While he was in the Central Naka area, on October 2 at 8 am, Ershad, Ajaz along with Shaikh Parvez and Syed Waseem (both residents of Baijipura) reached there. Referring to the last day evening quarrel, they started abusing him for beating Ajaz. Later on, Ershad stabbed Azeem with a sharp-edged weapon in his stomach, while Ajaz attacked with a chopper on his head. Jinsi police had registered the case and the then assistant police inspector M D Osman had filed the charge sheet.

During the hearing, the assistant public prosecutor Sharad Bangar recorded the statements of 11 witnesses. He brought to the notice of the court that Ershad is a habitual criminal and the sessions court has awarded life imprisonment to him in two cases related to murder and MCOCA and in one case he was sentenced to three years of punishment. Reviewing the background of the accused, Bangar requested the court to award maximum punishment to him and others. After the hearing, the court announced the above punishment and fine under Sections 307 and 34 of IPC and also awarded one year RI under Section 323. Adv. Abhiman Karpe assisted Adv Bangar.