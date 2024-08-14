100-cr football ground on Aam Khas ground

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state government has expressed its willingness to allocate Rs 100 crore to construct a grand football stadium at Aamkhas Maidan. Since the land belongs to the Maharashtra State Board Wakf (MSBW), the construction was given the green light during a Wakf Board meeting on Wednesday.

While speaking to the newsmen at the press conference in the city, the newly elected chairman, Sameer Kazi, said that the board dreams of building a grand football stadium at Aamkhas Maidan, which will provide opportunities for emerging players and the ownership of the land will remain with the board even after the stadium is built.

“Any disputes related to the land will certainly be addressed, said Kazi.

The members Farooq Shah, Mudassir Lambe, Husnain Shakir, and the chief executive officer (CEO) Syed Junaid were present.

To ensure transparency in Wakf operations, planning has been made to implement an online application process; officials are expected to resolve applications within 15 days; install CCTV cameras, and implement a biometric system. The board is also considering providing pensions to widows and scholarships to postgraduate students through a dedicated account. If funds are made available through various NGOs, this scheme will be implemented. Before this, a three-member committee has been formed to oversee these matters, he said.

Lease land rents to be increased

To prevent Wakf matters from becoming legal disputes, they should be examined by the legal department beforehand. The government has approved the filling of 169 positions in the Wakf Board, out of which 60 positions have been filled. This has resulted in a financial burden. To address this, a suggestion has been made to increase the rent of the leased lands, said Kazi.