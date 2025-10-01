100-ft-stretch putting lives of 50K citizens in danger

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Behind the Aam Khas Maidan, around the upscale Aref Colony, at least 8 to 10 new residential colonies have developed. Nearly 50,000 residents of these areas rely on a single access road for daily commuting. Out of this entire route, a 100-foot stretch is in bad condition. So far, more than 15 people have been injured due to skidding of vehicles on this stretch. Hence the residents urged the municipal administration to take urgent necessary measures in this regard.

The municipal corporation has spent ₹5 crore to construct a beautiful Kamal Talao beside Aam Khas Ground. Adjacent to it, the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden and a Planetarium were also constructed, costing around ₹3 crore. These places have started attracting large numbers of tourists daily. From the TB Hospital, one heads to Aref Colony and other new colonies like Hilal Colony and Jalal Colony, but just at the entrance, a 100-foot road is unpaved. Even a small amount of rain turns it into a slippery mess, causing two-wheelers to skid. Women, in particular, are forced to commute in fear for their safety.

Earlier, the municipal corporation tried to construct the road, but a private individual claimed ownership of the land and even obtained a court stay order. Besides, the municipal corporation does not even lay basic ‘murum’ on the road. Former elected representatives and respected citizens have brought the administrator on-site and shown him the actual situation. Still, no resolution has been reached.

Resolve the issue soon

The secretary of Aref Colony, Ayub Khan said, “The problem has been worsening for the past couple of years. I myself slipped and fell once and broke a bone in my leg. Every day, at least one person gets injured due to vehicle skidding here. The municipal corporation must take action and deliver justice.”