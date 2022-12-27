100 more colleges under university’s scanner

Aurangabad: Around 100 more colleges are under the scanner of the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the inspection of basic infrastructure and academic facilities.

There are 483 affiliated colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts. Of them, 370 are non-aided while the remaining are granted. Many of the non-granted institutes lack the approved staff and required facilities.

It may be noted that Bamu completed an academic audit of 245 colleges from the Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts. The inspection of the colleges was done through the expert panels in three phases.

On the basis of the report, the administration imposed a fine and restrictions on the admissions of additional divisions of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 45 colleges.

According to sources, the administration has done preparations to conduct an inspection of the 100 colleges in the fourth phase next week by setting up 100 committees, as per the provisions in Maharashtra Public Universities (MPUA) Act 2016. The sources further said that the names of the colleges were handed over to the academic section. The education societies' office-bearers of the colleges are running here and there to avoid action. The probe panels will be headed by the officers of different departments. The administration decided to set up a separate enquiry committee not to show any sympathy.