100 young artists contested in 10 art forms on 1st day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the inauguration of the three-day Central Youth Festival in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday, around 100 teams presented their arts in 10 different competitions.

The young artists performed one-act plays at the Natyarang (University Auditorium) from 2 pm onwards and continued until late evening.

Competitions like Indian Classical Instrumental, Indian Classical Percussion and Folk Instrumental were conducted at the second stage, Srujanrang, beside the Department of Performing Arts,

At Shabdarang (CIFART Hall), both written and oral quiz competitions were conducted.

The team participated in Rangoli, Clay Modelling and Collage hosted at Lalitrang (Fine Arts Department, fourth stage). A total of 10 competitions were successfully conducted on the first day. The remaining 18 art forms will be presented on the second day. “Only prize distribution ceremony will be organised on September 29, the final day of the festival,” said Dr Kailas Ambure, Director of Student Development.