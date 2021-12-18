1000 acres of land in Bidkin DMIC awaiting investment

Food park remains on paper only

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

All infrastructure facilities are ready on 1000 acres of land in Bidkin phase of the DMIC. However, no industry is ready to invest in this phase. A plan was drawn up to set up a food park on 500 acres. But it got no response from the food processing industries. All the efforts of the state industry department for the last two years have failed. Therefore, the announcement made by the Chief Minister about the food processing park is now likely to remain only on papers.

Auric City was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi three years ago. In January 2020, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced to set up a food park on 500 acres in Bidkin phase. Accordingly, the Auric administration made a proposal for the food park. However, none of the food processing industries have agreed to invest in Bidkin. Meanwhile, Jitendra Kakuste, joint-managing director, Auric, said that about 60 per cent of the land in the Shendra phase is occupied by local, multinational, medium and large enterprises. Efforts are underway to bring a major anchor project to Bidkin. Facilities like sewage treatment plants, water supply, roads, electricity and fiber optic network are ready. Currently two-three industries are in the pipeline. However, the details cannot be specified.

Investments taken away

A few months ago, a cement factory in the Bidkin industrial belt prepared for investment. However, the investment was taken away by some politicians to other districts in the state. An electrical equipment manufacturing company has shown interest. But the details cannot be specified.