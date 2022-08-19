103 percolation tanks to transform into Amrit Sarovars in district

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Responding to the clarion call, of prime minister Narendra Modi, to undertake at least 75 percolation tanks (Pajhar Talao) for development in each district under the Amrit Sarovar Yojana (ASY), to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM),

the district administration has undertaken the task of converting 103 percolation tanks, in the district, into Amrit Sarovars.

The union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said,” It is a farmers-centric project. There are over 2,500 percolation tanks in the district. Out of which, 103 were shortlisted and as of today, the development of 30 water bodies has been completed. The project aims at enhancing the water storage capacity in existing water bodies by undertaking appropriate measures so that the farmers do not deprive of water for irrigating their agricultural land. The project will help irrigate 45,246 hectares of land in the district.”

Karad was speaking to media persons at a press conference organised at the district collectorate after reviewing ASY and Adarsh Sansad Gram Yojana (ASGY) in the morning.

Karad said, “ The water body spread on one acre of land or having 10,000 cubic metre water in it were shortlisted. The selection was made on the criteria that the water bodies should be either have severe leakages or filled with silt. There are no special funds released for the purpose. The district administration with the help of NGOs and government machinery implemented ASY and sealed the leakages, repaired and maintained the water bodies and removed the silt from them.”

Karad also mentioned that it is mandatory to develop green cover through these sarovars by undertaking tree plantation programmes through the Department of Social Forestry.

The collector Sunil Chavan elaborated,” We have roped in the NGOs and various government offices like the Department of Water Conservation, Department of Water Resources etc to implement the ASY. The water storage capacities in these 30 completed sarovars have been increased by 94 lakh litres which are usable or benefitting 1581 hectares of farmland, so far.”

The Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatne, Department of Water Conservation’s Shinde and others were also present on the occasion.