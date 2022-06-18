11 corona patients found on Saturday

Aurangabad, June 18:

Eleven corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Nine patients were found in the city while two in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 11 (City: 09, Rural: 02)

Total Patients: 1,69,868

Patients discharged: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,090

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 46

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,74,084

First Dose: 29,98,548

Second Dose: 22,91,468

Precaution Dose: 83,668