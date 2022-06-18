11 corona patients found on Saturday
Aurangabad, June 18:
Eleven corona suspects were found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Nine patients were found in the city while two in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 11 (City: 09, Rural: 02)
Total Patients: 1,69,868
Patients discharged: 04 (City: 04, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,090
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 46
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,74,084
First Dose: 29,98,548
Second Dose: 22,91,468
Precaution Dose: 83,668