11 corona patients reported on Sunday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 31, 2022 09:45 PM 2022-07-31T21:45:02+5:30 2022-07-31T21:45:02+5:30
As many as, 11 new patients were reported on Sunday, including 06 in city and 05 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 11 (City: 06, Rural: 05)
Total Patients: 1,71,366
Patients discharged: 18 (City: 08, Rural: 10)
Total Discharged: 1,67,370
Total Deaths: 3743 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 253
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 55,66,355
First Dose: 30,37,335
Second Dose: 23,54,319
Precaution Dose: 1,74,701