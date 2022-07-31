11 corona patients reported on Sunday

Aurangabad, July 31:

As many as, 11 new patients were reported on Sunday, including 06 in city and 05 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 11 (City: 06, Rural: 05)

Total Patients: 1,71,366

Patients discharged: 18 (City: 08, Rural: 10)

Total Discharged: 1,67,370

Total Deaths: 3743 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 253

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 55,66,355

First Dose: 30,37,335

Second Dose: 23,54,319

Precaution Dose: 1,74,701