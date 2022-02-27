11 corona suspects found positive on Sunday
Aurangabad, Feb 27: In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box ...
In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Patients found in the city are from N-2, Jaibhavaninagar (One each). Others - 4.
In all, five patients were found in rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Sunday
Positive Patients: 11 (City 06 rural 05)
Total Patients: 1,69,618
Patients discharged: 33 (City 19 rural 14)
Total discharged: 1,65,667
Active patients: 221
Total Deaths: 3,730 (00 die on Sunday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 46,74,174
First Dose: 28,45,822
Second Dose: 17,90,864
Precaution Dose: 37,488