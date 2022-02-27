11 corona suspects found positive on Sunday

Aurangabad, Feb 27:

In all, 11 corona suspects were found positive on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from N-2, Jaibhavaninagar (One each). Others - 4.

In all, five patients were found in rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Sunday

Positive Patients: 11 (City 06 rural 05)

Total Patients: 1,69,618

Patients discharged: 33 (City 19 rural 14)

Total discharged: 1,65,667

Active patients: 221

Total Deaths: 3,730 (00 die on Sunday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 46,74,174

First Dose: 28,45,822

Second Dose: 17,90,864

Precaution Dose: 37,488