11 tola gold ornaments stolen from 63-year-old woman's house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eleven tola gold ornaments were stolen from the house of a 63-year-old woman living alone in Amar Housing Society in N-8. The woman, Mangal Adhe, has accused her maid, Priyanka, of stealing the gold. A case has been registered in the Cidco police station.

According to the police, Adhe claims that she kept the gold ornaments in a cloth bag and kept it in a cupboard locker. When she opened the cupboard to put the gold in the bank locker, she found that the bag was missing. She confronted Priyanka about the missing bag, but she denied stealing it.

Adhe has filed a complaint with the police against Priyanka. The stolen gold ornaments include a mangalsutra of 45 grams, necklace of 22 grams, mangalsutra of 15 grams, another necklace of 5 grams, two rings of 10 grams and earrings of 5 grams. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.