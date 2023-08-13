110 sportsmen & coaches to be honoured

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will felicitate 110 players, coaches and managers in the annual sports planning committee meeting to be held at the auditorium, on August 17. Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will chair the meeting for the academic year 2023-2024.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dean Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Head of Department Dr Kalpana Zarikar, Director Dr Dayanand Kamble and newly appointed members will attend it.

In the meeting, 110 sportspersons, coaches and managers who have brought laurels in competitions such as Khelo India, All India Inter-University Sports Tournament, and Krida Mahotsav in the last, will be honoured.

In the afternoon session, Shatrunjay Kote, Dr Makarand Joshi and Dr Babu will deliver lectures. The important topics will be discussed in the meeting. They included university sports festival fees, district coordinator for inter-college sports competition, formation of technical committee for district-wise competition, formation of grievance redressal committee and schedule of inter-college sports competition for the current academic year.

The reputation of sports dept enhanced: VC Dr Yeole

“Our university sports department is one of the oldest in the state. During the last four years, many efforts were made for the development of the sports department. The swimming pool was reopened,” said VC Dr Pramod Yeole.

He said that an important project of the synthetic track has been approved and new courses in scuba diving and lifeguard were also proposed.

“Financial resources have also increased from the grounds and halls of the university. Many players won prizes in state and national competitions. The fencer even jumped to the international level. State Krida Mahotsave was successfully organised. For the first time in two decades, the university won the championship,” he added.