119 properties razed from Rly Station to Mahavir Chowk

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a major encroachment removal and road widening campaign, the municipal corporation on Wednesday undertook sudden action from the Railway Station Flyover to Mahavir Chowk, demolishing 119 properties, many of which had been standing for decades. Among the first to be razed was the well-known Janata Hotel located directly in front of the Railway Station gate. Most of the affected constructions were unauthorised.

No prior notice or announcement

The action began early Wednesday morning without any formal announcement. A large contingent of municipal corporation and police officials arrived at the Railway Station junction and began operations. The stretch in front of the Railway Station flyover is earmarked to be widened to 35 meters under the new Development Plan. Markings were done accordingly, and property owners weren’t even given time to remove belongings. Action began with the Janata Hotel, owned by the brother of former corporator Shaikh Rashid.

Besides, shops in the residential buildings adjacent to the hotel were demolished. The small shops existing in front of a religious structure were also removed. Shops near the RTO office and boundary walls of some properties were also taken down. In Padampura, many small roadside shops were demolished using JCBs, as they fell within 17.5 meters from the road.

Former Mayor Gajanan Barwal assured authorities that residents of affected properties would remove their structures voluntarily. He also pointed out that the demolished structures were in gaothan areas. Two anti-encroachment squads took action till Panchavati Square.

Santosh Wahule, Head of Anti-Encroachment Cell of the Municipal Corporation, led the drive. A heavy police force was deployed to prevent any resistance.

Traffic Issues:

From 11 am to 3 pm, vehicles heading from the station were stuck on the flyover due to the demolition work. Police had to make repeated efforts to clear the traffic.

The city saw light showers since morning, and the intensity increased during the operation. Despite the rain, municipal and police officials continued the action.

As soon as buildings near the station were brought down, the debris was swiftly cleared. By afternoon, the station corner and flyover area were cleared and open for traffic.