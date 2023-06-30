Pune: 7-year-old girl sexually assaulted by 12-year-old fellow student in school

A distressing event has shocked Zilla Parishad School in Maval, a town in Pune district. A 7-year-old girl was subjected to sexual assault by a 12-year-old boy within the school premises during school hours. The incident came to light on June 28 when the authorities at Lonavala rural police were notified. Currently, an ongoing investigation is being carried out to uncover the details of the incident.

Following a complaint filed by a 29-year-old woman, the 12-year-old boy involved in the incident was apprehended and brought before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Immediate measures were taken to ensure the welfare of the victim, who was promptly taken to the hospital for a thorough medical examination. Notably, both the victim and the perpetrator are students at the same school. The courageous young girl confided in her mother about the incident, prompting her mother to report it to the authorities.

According to the available details, it has been discovered that the 12-year-old boy forcefully grabbed the hand of the 7-year-old girl and coerced her into the boys' restroom where the sexual assault occurred. The young girl, filled with fear and distress, cried out during the horrifying ordeal. When she reached home, she mustered the courage to share the disturbing incident's details with her parents.