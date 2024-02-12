11th class girl commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 17-year-old college girl has committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Jogeshwari at 7 pm on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Anuja Sandeep Abhang. The reason for the suicide has not been ascertained so far.

Sandeep Abhang works as a conductor in MSRTC and stays with his wife, two daughters and one son in Jogeshwari. Anuja was studying in 11th standard. Today, Anuja’s mother and grandmother had gone to the market for some shopping, while Anuja and her grandfather Bhimrao Narwade were at home. In the evening, Anuja served tea to her grandfather and later on went into the kitchen room. After sometime, when the grandfather went into the kitchen, he saw Anuja hanging with the help of a saree to the roof. Hearing his screams the neighbours rushed to help him. Acting upon the information, MIDC Waluj police station team comprising PSI Pundalik Dake and others reached the spot and with the help of villagers shifted Anuja in an unconscious state for treatment in the government hospital. The doctors declared her dead after examination. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and further investigation is on, under the guidance of police inspector Avinash Aghav.