11th Std admissions process likely to begin after SSC result

Aurangabad, June 1:

The admissions process for the 11th standard is likely to begin in the city colleges after the SSC result’ declaration.

The centralised online admission process for admissions to the city colleges was implemented between 2017 and 2020. The city was excluded from the online admission process last year because of Covid outbreak. The admission to city and rural colleges was done offline for the academic year 2021-22.

With the decline in Covid’s second wave, the Education Department of the Aurangabad division recommended for the online admissions process for the city colleges. This had created confusion about the admission process.

In the past, many seats had remained vacant in city colleges because of the online process, while a huge rush was seen for admissions in rural areas.

Against this backdrop, local representatives had demanded that class 11 admissions should be offline, this time around. Following this, the directorate of the education department excluded the city from the online admissions.

The result of the SSC will be declared by June 20. Students and parents are making admissions enquiries with the junior colleges of the city. But, the admission process is likely to begin after the declaration of the 10th standard result.

--Number of junior colleges in the city: 116

--Number of seats: 31,740