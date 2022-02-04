12 class girl commits suicide

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

An 18 years old girl studying in class 12 committed suicide by hanging herself due to the stress of studies in Shambhunagar area on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Usha Krushnachandra Chaudhary (18, Shambhunagar). Her father works in construction business, her mother is housewife and has a younger brother. Usha wanted to pursue medical education and she was preparing for it. However, she was under tremendous pressure due to her studies for the past few days.

On Thursday, Usha was alone in the house and she hanged herself to the ceiling fan. When her mother noticed about the incident, she shouted for help. The neighbours rushed Usha to a private hospital and then to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered in Jawaharnagar police station while constable Y S Dafal is further investigating the case.

PI Santosh Patil said that her relatives opined that she might have committed suicide due to the stress of studies.