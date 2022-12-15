1.2 lakh voters with similar faces in the district

Aurangabad: As per the instructions of the Central Election Commission, the voter registration programme is being implemented in the district four times a year. The Election Department has found 1.2 lakh voters with identical faces while implementing this programme. Those voters are being verified by the Election Department.

The voter registration programme is underway in the district. Although the names were different, the photos turned out to be the same. Those faces are being verified by the Booth Level Officers (BLO). The officials will also meet these voters and confirm their identity. Although the names of these voters are different, their faces are similar. In the previous voter registration programme, names of voters with similar names and faces were excluded. Presently Gram Panchayat election is going on and Zilla Parishad, Municipal corporation, Lok Sabha and assembly elections will be held in the coming days. Using two voter ID cards with the same name can lead to bogus voting.

What do election officials say

In all 1.2 lakh voters with same faces have been found in the district. Its verification is in progress and if two different cards of the same voter are found, their names will be removed from the list, Dr Bharat Kadam, deputy collector, election department.

Constituency wise voters with similar faces:

Sillod : 9731

Kannad : 8695

Phulambri : 13735

Aurangabad Central : 12830

Aurangabad West :15247

Aurangabad East : 15231

Paithan : 7218

Gangapur : 12561

Vaijapur : 6981