12 students qualify CMA Final exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared CMA Intermediate and Final Course results recently. The examination result of the ICAI city chapter for Intermediate (2016 Syllabus) is 16 per cent whereas in Intermediate- (2022 syllabus) is 5 per cent.

A total of total 30 students passed from the city chapter. The examination result of the Final Course (2016 Syllabus) is 33 per cent while the passing percentage of the Final Course (2022 syllabus) is 19 per cent.

A total of 12 students have completed the CMA Course successfully. The names of the students are as under: Gometesh Sanghavi, Shubham Kashid, Pratiksha Kathar, Rohit Awate, Ashvin Vaidya, Shraddha Shinde, Abhishek Gaikwad, Sumit Chaudhari, Sopan Gavhad, Siddheshwar Aware, Vansh Patel and Abhishek Vipra.

Chairman of city chapter CMA Rajesh Deshmukh, Vice-Chairman CMA Salman Pathan, Secretary CMA Babasaheb Shinde, Treasurer CMA Parvin Mohani, chairman of training and education committee CMA Kiran Kulkarni, member of training and education committee CMA Parag Rane and all the managing committee members congratulate the successful students in CMA examination.