12-yr-old exploited by 21-yr-old youth in Telangana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The MIDC Waluj police station has succeeded in resolving a case of kidnapping a minor age girl with the help of Telangana’s child helpline squad recently. The local police arrested a 21-year-old lover and freed a 12-year-old minor age girl from his clutches. The name of the accused is Raju Prakash Kale (21, Ranjangaon) while the name of the victim girl is Isha (name changed).

It so happened that the duo were introduced to each other and were chatting with each other regularly. The girl was trapped in a love affair by Raju. The accused expressed his fear in front of Isha saying that their family members will not accept their love affair and oppose their relationship. Hence he suggested to run away from the house and get married. As per plan, both of them ran away from Waluj on December 26. In the meantime, the family and relatives of Isha launched a search for her and when she was not found, they lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj police station. The police had registered a case against an unidentified person in this regard.

Girl exploited in Telangana.

The lovers after leaving Waluj went to Manmad and then headed to Tirupati Balaji (in Andhra Pradesh) to pay obeisance. After completing the rituals Raju sexually exploited her lover. Later on, the duo arrived at Nizamabad. When they were roaming on the railway platform for a train, the Telangana’s Child Helpline squad spotted them. When inquired, the duo gave evasive replies to them. Later on, the squad members took Isha into confidence and then she spilled beans saying that he had forced her to elope with him.

Later on, the police inspector Avinash Aghav came to know that the accused and the girl are in Telangana. The team comprising PSI Pundalik Dake, Sandeep Gadge, and Priyanka Talwande reached and took the couple in custody from Nizamabad. Hence the cops held Raju Kale and freed the minor girl. The cops booked Kale for kidnapping the girl and sexually exploiting her. Further investigation is on by PSI Dake.